The Kid Mero Says Split With Desus Nice Was in Works for a Year

The Bodega Boys breakup seemed sudden to us, but according to a podcast interview, The Kid Mero and Desus Nice had been “pursuing separate interests” for a year before announcing their Showtime series was ending.

via THR:

“Desus and I had a discussion, and we had been pursuing separate interests for over a year before the show came to an end,” Mero (aka Joel Martinez), said on the Basic! podcast hosted by former Comedy Central and MTV executive Doug Herzog and Vulture TV critic Jen Chaney. “That conversation solidified for us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to [break out] independent of one another. So as far back as June of last year, we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals. … It was a strategy.”

Mero also said he was determined not to push for a continuation of Desus & Mero as both he and Desus (Daniel Baker) were looking for other outlets. “If you have to force a partnership that’s coming to a natural end, it’s not going to be the same,” he said. “Knowing that, we had a conversation. We had a sitdown and we were talking about it more than a year ago. The intent was to go our separate ways in a way that was supportive of each other.”

Mero declined to specify what projects he has in the works, but says he’s delving deeper into writing — “features, series, books, you name it. I want to get into all of it.”

