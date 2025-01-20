BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 3 hours ago

Tragedy strikes at any place or hour. This is why it is important to prepare for catastrophic events ahead of time. Ensuring you have items like non-perishable snacks for emergency kits will save you anxiety when an unexpected situation arises.

If you didn’t know, disaster hit the state of California when ferocious wildfires erupted across Los Angeles and surrounding areas earlier this month. Many of the wealthy and the working class homes were destroyed, resulting in lives lost and hope depleted. Due to the sudden misfortune, the United States of America (as a whole) has been wallowing in disbelief and depression.

Most are scuffling for resources to rebuild their lives, and some are simply seeking food and shelter to survive their current struggle. Meanwhile, on the other coasts of the country, several were buried in inches of snow, worried about heating and soul-soothing meals to withstand the cold.

During hard times, assembling a crisis package is crucial, as urgency often calls for immediate aid to rely on. Having durable goods on hand can provide a sense of relief. Check out these tasty, convenient options below!

Top Non-Perishable Snacks for Emergency Kits to Add to Your To-Buy List

1. Potato Chips

There’s nothing like a good, “ole” bag of potato chips. This dry, crunchy treasure is a delightful treat that will satisfy your taste buds in a savory way. Whether you’re enjoying it with a drizzle of hot sauce or a side of ketchup (even mustard), this makes for a flavorful nibble you can’t resist.

2. Popcorn

Who said movie theaters were the only place to delve into a bowl of popcorn? This kernel dish is guaranteed to do the trick every time. Bask in the yumminess of this buttery munch. It’s easy on the stomach and deliciously low in calories. Light items are ideal when nerves are high, making them highly recommended for survival boxes.

3. Canned Tuna

According to research, unopened canned tuna can last up to 5 years and doesn’t have to be refrigerated if the top hasn’t been popped. It’s the go-to choice for any emergency kit food. Eat this preserved bite directly from the can or mix it with mayonnaise to spread onto sliced bread. You won’t regret it.

4. Dried Fruit

Dried fruit is a sweet delicacy that those of all ages would relish. Throw them in with nuts or pretzels for a trail blend or devour this goody alone. However you consume it, you’re in for a palatable refreshment. From bananas to cranberries, dried produce is an immaculate selection.

5. Protein Bars

Need a last-minute, healthy pick to round out your supply? Protein bars would certainly suffice! They’re superb for boosting your energy levels and can serve as a meal replacement. Due to their high protein content, you’re likely to feel full after consumption. While they’re good with yogurt, these are also top-notch without any add-ons at all.

What are some non-perishable snacks for emergency kits that you usually take? Let us know below!

