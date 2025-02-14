BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 4 hours ago

Wondering what to get your non-binary loved one for Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered! Of course, you know them best and have a better understanding of what they like. However, it makes sense that you’d want to avoid gendered clichés and find something that truly reflects who they are. Here are five thoughtful, non-gendered gift ideas that will make them feel loved and appreciated.

1. A Tasty Treat

They say life is like a box of chocolates, so if you want to go with the classic sweet treat, there’s no shame in that. But why stop there? There are so many delicious options to explore.

If they’re more health-conscious, consider ordering an Edible Arrangement with fruit dipped in chocolate. If they prefer something savory, go for baked goods; extra points if you make them 420-friendly (if that’s their thing). You can’t go wrong; just use your imagination and treat them like the special pink Starburst they are.

2. A Positive Affirmation Hoodie

Everyone needs a cozy, high-quality hoodie. You probably already know if they prefer a zip-up or pullover, so pick one you can see them wearing both at home and out and about.

Even if their perfect hoodie doesn’t come with a built-in affirmation, that’s okay! The goal is to make them feel wrapped in love like you’re hugging them, even when you’re not around.

3. A Non-Binary-Themed Tumbler or Mug

Sometimes, a lack of awareness about what it means to be non-binary can lead to awkward conversations or unintentional misgendering. While no one in the LGBTQIA+ community owes anyone an explanation, some people feel comfortable expressing their identity in subtle ways. A tumbler or mug that includes their pronouns is a great way to do that. Not only is it a practical gift they’ll use every day, but it can also be a fun and cheeky way to showcase who they are.

4. An Experience Gift

If you want to step outside the box, think about something they’d love to experience with you in the future. Whether it’s tickets to see your favorite artist, a reservation at your go-to restaurant, or a fun class (pottery, mixology, aerial yoga—whatever suits their vibe), this gift packs multiple love languages into one thoughtful surprise.

5. Customized Jewelry

Jewelry is always a solid choice; just make sure it’s personal. Add a special touch with an engraved name, a birthstone accent (if they’re into that), a chain bracelet with a meaningful mantra (like “Be You” or “Limitless”), or a ring with an abstract design that represents something special to them.

At the end of the day, the best gift is one that shows you see them, appreciate them, and love them for who they are. V-Day isn’t about following outdated traditions; it’s about celebrating your person in a way that makes them feel special. So ditch the clichés, embrace what makes your love unique, and pick something that reflects their personality. Whether it’s a small token of appreciation or an elaborate surprise, they’ll love it because it came from you. Now go ahead, gift with confidence, and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!

What are some gifts you would like to receive for Valentine’s Day? Comment below!

