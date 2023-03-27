Niecy Nash Speaks Out amid Nashville Shooting 30 Years After Brother's Death at School: 'We're Losing Our Way'

Niecy Nash is crying out for change following another school shooting.

More than 30 years after her brother Michael Ensley died at 17 in a school shooting, the Golden Globe nominee, 53, sent her prayers to the families of those killed in Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three children and three adults.

“In 1993, my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school,” she said through tears in a TikTok video. “It’s 2023, and there [are] babies who will never make it home to see their parents.

“And those parents will forever be in a space where they’re like, ‘What was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought [or] experience? Did they call out for me?'” added Nash.

She pleaded for Americans to show more concern for children’s safety than current hot-button topics like Tennessee’s recent legislation restricting drag shows and critical race theory.

“These are the wrong things. It’s the wrong thing, and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way,” Nash continued. “Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing that our children are dying. And there ain’t no coming back from that… Not even a little bit.”

Nash concluded, “I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families, ’cause it’s a pain that I don’t wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they’ll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That’s another thing. And it shouldn’t be.”

After Nash’s brother was shot to death at Reseda High School in Reseda, Calif. on Feb. 22, 1993, their mother Margaret Ensley founded Mothers Against Violence in Schools (MAVIS), of which Nash is a spokesperson.

Monday’s shooting at the private elementary school in Nashville resulted in the deaths of students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61. The shooter has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who once attended the school.

We’re hurting with you, Niecy. This senseless violence must stop.