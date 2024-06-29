Nicole Scherzinger Claims She Was Deprived of Sleep While with the Pussycat Dolls | lovebscott.com

Nicole Scherzinger opens up in a new interview about her time with the Pussycat Dolls being a “profoundly overwhelming experience” that caused “sleeping issues.”

via Page Six:

“It was such a difficult time, struggling and battling your own demons and issues and always being on the road, and they never allowed sleep in our schedule,” the “Buttons” singer alleged to the Sunday Times Thursday. “I mean, it was just a recipe for disaster, to be honest with you.”

Scherzinger, 46, performed with the pop group in the early aughts and amassed global success.

The former “Masked Singer” judge recognized, though, that if they were to be back on tour and working together again in present-day, it would be “a lot different now.”

“They have rules set in place and, you know, it’s more of a woke community now,” Scherzinger said.

“But it wasn’t like that when we were doing it. It was just kind of like, ‘Work them to the bone until they’re passed out.’ It was just hard for me to sleep. I always had sleeping issues.”

Although Scherzinger had a tough time navigating the busy schedule, she told the Sunday Times when it came to her sexy wardrobe, she “didn’t feel exploited at all” because she had some level of control over it.

“Maybe I didn’t love some of the clothes I was wearing, but I got to create a lot of the clothes and say, ‘No, I want to wear trousers,’” the “Don’t Cha” singer explained.

“I wanted to look like will.i.am and Gwen Stefani. So I got to wear clothes that I felt empowered in and then the girls got to choose what they wanted too.”

In late 2019, Scherzinger teased that she would be reuniting with her former group members, including Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt.

However, the “Stickwitu” singer then backed out, which led to Antin, 62, filing a lawsuit against Scherzinger for breach of contract and other allegations.

“It was a complete shock and disappointment and heartbreak for me,” the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer told the Sunday Times of the suit, which she has emphatically said via her lawyers is “meritless.”

“But I’m not a victim; I’m a victor. And I stood my ground. I knew where I stood, which is why I responded with eight counter-claims. But, you know, I’m hopeful for the future. I’m very hopeful.”

Reflecting back further on her time with the Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger concluded that she has “changed” a lot since then and that the world is going to “embrace [her] differently” because of it.

“I had at least ten years apart from the Dolls. I had done the work and I had grown and evolved,” the former “X Factor” judge said.

“I thought, well, you know, in this industry everything had been on everyone else’s terms and never on my terms. And now I’m understanding my value.”

We were really looking forward to that PCD reunion — but we guess some things just are meant to stay in the past.