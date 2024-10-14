Nicole Kidman Appears to Share Tense Exchange with Salma Hayek on Red Carpet [Video]

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek exchanged words and put hands on each other at the Balenciaga show in France last month, according to a new video.

In a viral clip that has sparked a frenzy of debate, the two actors were stood in front of a crowd of photographers alongside “Roar” singer Katy Perry before Hayek, 58, appeared to try and steer Kidman – who had her back to the cameras – by placing a hand on her side.

Kidman seemed unimpressed as she pushed away Hayek’s hand and pointed at the actor before telling her, “Don’t touch me”.

Advertisement

The photographer behind the camera then said, “Ladies, please,” before requesting Kidman and Hayek pose together.

Kidman didn’t oblige and instead kissed Perry goodbye and abruptly left the gaggle of press and celebrities. As she walked away, Kidman and Hayek appeared to share some last tense words.

A voice, presumably Kidman’s, is heard saying back, “you don’t need it” to which Hayek said, “yes please, that’s fine”.

Fans online were divided over the incident, with one commenter writing on TikTok: “Why is Nicole being so rude?”

Advertisement

Another added: “I get it, I don’t want someone spinning me to take a pic if I genuinely don’t feel like being photographed.”

“The way Nicole moves Selma’s arm! Woah!” said one commenter as another added: “The way Nicole pushed Salma’s hand down.”

Another remarked that the exchange was “So passive aggressive” as one added: “At the end Selma says ‘yes please, that’s fine’. What went down, the energy was offfffff.”

The video was captured at the Spanish brand’s spring/summer 2025 show on 30 September. In a post recapping the event shared on 1 October, Hayek uploaded a picture of herself posing with Kidman, except The Hours actor is looking down at the floor with her face covered by sunglasses.

Advertisement

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kidman and Hayek for comment.

via: The Independent

Os fotógrafos tirando fotos da Salma Hayek até a Nicole Kidman parar bem na frente dela e soltar um “don’t touch me” que deixou até a Katy Perry sem graça ? pic.twitter.com/3z5RK6Jfr1 — Central Reality (@centralreality) October 12, 2024