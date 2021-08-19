Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Is Suing The Justice System To Have His Name Removed From Sex Offender Registry

Kenneth Petty just launched some legal action of his own, in an attempt to have his name removed from New York’s Sex Offender Registry.

via: Hot97

As reported on The Jasmine Brand, he wants to have his name removed from the sex offender registry in New York. Kenneth claims being on the list is causing him problems.

According to legal documents, the article reports that Kenneth had the opportunity to appear in court to challenge the risk level given to him back in 2004. Still, he claims he was never notified, and he was incarcerated. He also says paperwork was sent to an address he didn’t live at, and the signature was forged. As a result, he’s suing the state of NY and the criminal justice system.

TJB also notes Kenneth claims he suffered humiliation and a financial loss due to being a registered offender.

The accuser’s name is Jennifer Hough. She alleges she got raped by Petty in 1994. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Jennifer claims Nicki Minaj, and people close to the rapper, are allegedly trying to convince her to recant her story. Jennifer said, “I’m hoping for the truth to come out, and whatever comes from that truth, to let it be.

The Pettys have always denied the allegations. Back in 2019, during an episode of Nicki’s Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio, the “Yikes” rapper said Jennifer wanted to recant her story in 1995 but allegedly changed her mind when she learned she could serve jail time for filing a false report. Nicki also alluded that people believed Jennifer over her husband because Jennifer is white. However, Jennifer claims to be biracial, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Kenneth Petty, recently took a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, where he was living with Nicki illegally.