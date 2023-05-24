They At It Again: Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami Trade Shots Online [Photos]

Yung Miami will be sitting down with Summer Walker for a discussion on Caresha Please for Revolt TV on Thursday night. The City Girls rapper shared a teaser of the conversation on Instagram, Wednesday. In the preview clip, the two discuss their relationships and more drama while sharing plenty of laughs.

“Summeeeeeerrrrrrrr!!!!! When I tell you me and @summerwalker got into some thingsss lol literally one of my favorite episodes so far!!! #CareshaPlease is back, TOMORROW Thursday at 8PM EST only on @REVOLTTV,” Yung Miami captioned the post.

While Yung Miami was excited, one person wasn’t.

Nicki Minaj took to twitter with a message.

*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have “borrowed” a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my shit drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…

