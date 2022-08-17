Nicki Minaj Tears into ‘Clown’ Kevin Federline over Britney Spears Feud [Video]

Nicki Minaj is not having it with Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f–king man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper said during an Amp livestream Tuesday.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

Minaj, 39, said she hopes “karma” comes around for Federline, 44, before speaking directly to him and asking, “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?”

The “Super Bass” singer went on to praise Spears, 40, with whom she toured in 2011 and collaborated on a “Till the World Ends” remix.

“She loves her kids more than life itself,” Minaj said of the pop star, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with Federline.

The rap queen even went so far as to insinuate K-Fed weaponized his kids by doing a tell-all interview about their mother and posting videos of Spears scolding the boys.

“You wanna take your little goofy ass to do some motherf–king interview? How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense,” she said. “When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know, c–ksucker.”

Minaj ended her rant by warning Federline to “leave [Spears] the f–k alone.”

The former backup dancer made headlines earlier this month when he sat down with the UK’s ITV and claimed that Preston and Jayden “have decided they are not seeing” their mom “right now.”

Spears called the interview “hurtful,” while her new husband, Sam Asghari, pointed out that Federline’s “gravy train will end” once Preston and Jayden turn 18 in a few years, leaving the DJ without child support from the “Toxic” singer, to whom he was married from October 2004 to July 2007.

But Federline stirred up even more drama when he subsequently took to Instagram to post years-old videos that Preston and Jayden filmed, seemingly without their mom’s knowledge, of Spears telling the then-preteens to “start respecting” her and not go out in public without shoes.

The Grammy winner’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, later told Page Six exclusively that Federline should “act with a measure of grace and decency” and stop “publicly discussing private matters.”

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Minaj’s diatribe.

