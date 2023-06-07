Nicki Minaj Sued For Allegedly Damaging Borrowed Jewelry

Nicki Minaj is being sued by a jewelry store after allegedly not paying for loaned custom jewelry pieces, which they claim she failed to return on time and damaged.

via: HotNewHipHop

Accccording to a report from TMZ, she has been taken to court over allegations of unpaid bills concerning custom jewelry. However, her attorney strongly denies these claims. They suggest that the jeweler is using the situation for publicity rather than pursuing legitimate payment. The lawsuit reveals more about the situation. A West Hollywood jeweler accuses Nicki Minaj’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, of borrowing jewelry on behalf of the rapper for a public event. The jeweler claims that the contract specified a one-week deadline for the return of the jewelry. They held Brett responsible for any damages that occurred while the pieces were in his possession.

Unfortunately for Brett and Nicki, the lawsuit alleges that the stylist failed to meet the agreed-upon deadline for returning 66 pieces of jewelry. Furthermore, when the jewelry was finally returned, the store claimed that a set of earrings and a leaf ring had noticeable damage. A close source to Nicki Minaj refutes these allegations. They insist that all items were returned on time as promised. Additionally, they argue that the jeweler only raised concerns about a missing stone after holding the items for an extended period.

Apparently, Nicki Minaj’s stylist has left her on the hook for the bill. Despite the jeweler’s efforts to collect payment, they claim that Brett has not paid the invoices sent for the damages. The invoices total $26,239.50, plus interest. As a result, the jeweler has initiated a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj. They have also sued her stylist. This is all allegedly in an attempt to retrieve the owed money. It should be emphasized that Nicki herself does not seem to have had any direct involvement with the jeweler.

In response to the lawsuit, Nicki’s attorney, Jordan Siev has made a statement. He contends that there is no evidence to support the jeweler’s claim that the jewelry was damaged by Nicki. He also characterizes the lawsuit as a typical insurance claim by the jeweler. That is, aimed at generating publicity and obtaining undeserved payment. Siev assures that they will vigorously defend against the allegations.