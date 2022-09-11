Nicki Minaj Slams 'RHOBH' Star Garcelle Beauvais: 'I See Why That White Man Left You, B*tch' [Audio]

Nicki Minaj is not a fan of Garcelle Beauvais or the rest of the ladies over at ‘The Real.’

During Sunday night’s ‘Tea Party,’ Nicki Minaj took to AMP Radio to put several people on blast and air out her grievances.

At one point during her rant, Nicki took aim at Garcelle and ‘The Real’ for interviewing Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser, Jennifer Hough — and she did not hold back!

Listen to an excerpt below:

Yikes!