Nicki Minaj Shows Young Thug Love After He Completely Switched Up His Look And Dyes His Hair Pink [Photos + Video]

Young Thug seems to have followed Nicki’s Pinkprint by hitting Rolling Loud in a vibrant all-pink ensemble that literally stretches from his head to his toes.

During Rolling Loud weekend, Young Thug debuted a new hair color. The rapper dyed his hair a soft pink color, and paired an all pink outfit to match it. He rocked a pair of sparkling hot pink pants and a giant pink puffer jacket.

Take a look at his switch up below.

Nicki Minaj is feeling Thugger’s new look. She shared the viral photo on her Instagram, and captioned it “listennnnn. this. is. dat. mtfhfkn. gas. right. TF. here. chile. wtf. [pink ribbon emoji] [pink hearts emoji] [fire emoji].”

Thug is channeling his inner “Pink Friday” take a look below.

While the pink aesthetic was definitely a sight to see, Young Thug also announced his upcoming album Punk and played an early preview of one of its songs, titled “TikTok.”

Young Thug performs new song from upcoming album ‘Punk’ at Rolling Loud ?? pic.twitter.com/7IetcjFKIi — Trending Raps (@TrendingRaps) July 25, 2021