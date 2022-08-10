Nicki Minaj Seemingly Suggests Drake Is a Billionaire: 'The Only Billionaire That I Know'

Nicki Minaj appears to have revealed that Drake is a billionaire.

via Complex:

In footage shared widely on social media in recent days, Nicki is heard narrating the visuals of a surely expensive tarmac scene, complete with advice to those listening to give a nearby pilot a wave. From there, Nicki—who was recently in the Toronto area for Drake’s Young Money reunion show, also featuring Lil Wayne—is heard shouting out an unnamed “Canadian friend” who’s not necessarily keen on announcing their billionaire status.

“Look, this is what happens you’ve got a rich—I’m sorry—a very rich, a very rich, rich, rich, rich Canadian friend who is the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know that he a billionaire,” Nicki said, as seen in the video below, which was originally shared to her IG Stories. “I love this plane.”

Adding to the increasingly shared assumption that this “Canadian friend” is indeed Drake is the fact that Nicki later hit like on the following tweet:

Complex has reached out to reps for Drake and Nicki about these billionaire-related comments. This story may be updated.

Friday, Nicki is set to unleash her new single “Super Freaky Girl.” The track will arrive mere days after it was announced that Nicki would (quite deservedly) be honored at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard award, previously recipients of which have included Ye and Missy Elliott.

We had a feeling Drake’s money was long — it makes sense.