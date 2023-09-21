Nicki Minaj Seemingly Responds to Her Husband Kenneth Petty Being Placed on House Arrest for Threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj is standing by husband Kenneth Petty as he faces house arrest — again.

via JJ:

On Thursday (September 21), it was reported that Kenneth was put on house arrest after he publicly sent threats to rapper Offset, who is married to Cardi B, on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a Central District of California court order, Kenneth was placed under house arrest after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

In the clip, Kenneth and several others could be seen outside a hotel where Offset was allegedly staying. He can be heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p–y,” among other threats.

Later on Thursday, Nicki took to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Can’t call the cops every time you flop. Just saying,” along with a string of laughing emojis.

The drama between Offset and Kenneth comes after both their wives were embroiled in a highly-publicized feud. Find out more here.

See what all Nicki had to say below. We imagine she’ll be saying a lot more during her Queen Radio show on AMP Radio tomorrow.