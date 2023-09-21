Loni Love Says Her Doctor Told Her to Lose More Weight: 'Health Is Wealth' [Photo]

Loni Love gave fans an update on her health via Instagram and shared the message she received from her doctor.

via People:

“When was your last physical? Doc says my heart is good,” Love wrote in the caption. She continued, “And then he says what he always says … lose more weight… laawwddd #healthiswealth.”

Ahead of Love’s most recent doctor’s appointment, the former co-host of The Real has been consistently sharing health updates with her fans. The TV personality shared in January that she received gallbladder surgery.

The January revelation began with Love nonchalantly asking on Instagram, “Whenever y’all go to the O.R., do y’all ever make the whole O.R. stop and get into a little prayer? We had a prayer moment. That was me, okay?”

She quickly reassured followers that she was “fine.” She said, “I just had my gallbladder removed. So it’s just fine. You know I’m fine.”

While she joked throughout most of the post, she concluded the video by telling readers to check their health. “Go to the doctor. Check your numbers. Get your blood work done. Because without your health, you are just as broke as if you don’t have nothing in your bank account. Health is wealth. I wanted to let y’all know that,” she explained.

Additionally, Love signed on as an ambassador of WW (formerly Weight Watchers) in 2019. She exclusively told PEOPLE that she joined the program to learn to make healthy choices.

“I also have great concerns for the overall health in my community and recognize we don’t take care of ourselves in the best way. Sometimes you need help. WW is a tool that can help!” she said.

While Love has admitted to trying popular fad diets, she gravitated towards WW because of its accessibility, as well as an endorsement from celebrity ambassador, Oprah Winfrey.

“I was inspired by Oprah,” said Love. “She told me that I can still have my tequila shots, so I was sold!”

The comic was inspired by Winfrey, 69, but she received support from her longtime boyfriend, James Welsh. In her initial WW announcement, she sat alongside Welsh and admitted it was “new ground” for the couple. Love said, “James is excited to go on the journey with me. We will motivate and learn from each other. Plus, it’s nice to have his support!”

She’s right — get your checkups. Stay on top of your bloodwork.