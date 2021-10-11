Nicki Minaj Says She’s Been Shadow-Banned on Social Media Following Vaccine Comments [Video]

Promoting her latest feature verse on Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single “Boyz,”Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live on Monday, where she spoke with the Little Mix singer about a lot, including how she thinks she might be shadow-banned from a few social media outlets because of her previous comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an Instagram Live session on Monday (Oct. 11), the “Good Form” rapper briefly touched on the alleged shadow ban after some of her fans revealed that they haven’t been receiving her post notifications lately. “I think I’ve been shadow-banned on a couple social media outlets because of my comments about the [vaccine],” she said.

As REVOLT previously reported, last month, Nicki took to Twitter to reveal that she would be skipping the Met Gala this year because she did not have a babysitter for her son and she was not vaccinated — which was required for everyone to attend fashion’s biggest night.

The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper said that she would get the vaccine once she was done researching it. She explained how her cousin’s friend allegedly had issues with his genitalia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot. “His testicles became swollen,” Nicki tweeted. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So, just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

However, Terrence Deyalsingh, the Minister of Health for Trinidad & Tobago, said her claims were false and his office wasted valuable time following up on her comments.

“We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false,” he said. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event.”

After receiving major backlash from her tweets, Nicki’s fans, also known as The Barbz, protested outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The group chanted, “Nicki Minaj told me the truth. [Dr.] Fauci lied to me.”

