Nicki Minaj Is The New Creative Director Of Maxim [Photo]

Nicki Minaj is busy, but she’s about to get busier as the new creative director of Maxim.

via: Maxim

Minaj, who categorically disrupted the male-dominated industry of rap music, is doing the same with sports betting by bringing her style and ethos to MaximBet to illustrate the lifestyle components of the brand while vastly broadening its audience, including inviting more women into the fold.

A lifelong sports fanatic, Minaj will work with MaximBet on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and branding all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting.

MaximBet is a privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator that launched late last year in partnership with iconic, international media company, Maxim.

As part of the groundbreaking new business venture, Minaj will also serve as the new creative director of Maxim magazine, special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors and be actively involved in the company’s ambitious plans for iGaming.

Minaj said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership.

“I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

MaximBet is currently live in the state of Colorado with market access in 11 additional U.S. States and the Canadian province of Ontario. MaximBet is the only true lifestyle sports betting brand in the industry, rewarding players with real-life, “money can’t buy” experiences. The ground-breaking partnership with Minaj will allow the company to accentuate that even more.

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet.

“Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

Minaj boasts 280 million social media followers and on Instagram is the most-followed rapper, seventh most-followed musician, and 18th most-followed person in the world. As one of the most influential stars in culture and powerful female executives in business, Minaj’s role as creative director of Maxim will enable her to influence editorial, photography, profiles, covers and future events for the iconic publisher. Maxim has more than 25 million digital visitors per month, a global circulation of nine million and is available on six continents and 75 countries.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nicki Minaj. She is an extraordinary entrepreneur and the leading artist of her generation, a combination that will be transformative for Maxim,” said Sardar Biglari, editor-in-chief of Maxim.

In business, Minaj’s collaboration with Fendi immediately sold out everywhere. Merging her art and fashion, she quickly succeeded in reigniting the brand’s popularity for Fendi logo print items with just one lyric in her 2018 hit song “Chun-Li.”

Minaj has recently achieved a similar impact with the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Crocs, DSQUARED2, Marc Jacobs, and more to the point where she wears an item on social media, and it instantly sells out online.

This announcement comes ahead of Minaj’s upcoming tour and soon to be released album, NM5. She has earned “the highest-charting hip-hop release for all female rappers in 2022” with “Do We Have A Problem?” [feat. Lil Baby]. It has spent 13 weeks on the chart and received a Gold certification from the RIAA, becoming one of only three songs released this year to be certified.

Not to mention, “Do We Have A Problem?” generated “the biggest first-week consumption for any song by a female lead artist in 2022.” She has scored three number one hits on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in 2022, with “Do We Have A Problem?,” “Blick Blick” [with Coi Leray], and “We Go Up” [with Fivio Foreign] – the most of any artist this year.