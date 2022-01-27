Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Sued By Security Guard Over Alleged Fight

Nicki Minaj is getting ready to release her new single “Do We Have a Problem?” next week, but to answer her question — she does.

According to a new report, Nicki and husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by a bodyguard who claims Kenneth punched him backstage at a show in Germany.

The alleged altercation went down in 2019. The man, Thomas Weidenmuller, claims Nicki popped off on another security guard for allowing a male fan to get onstage during the show. He alleges she yelled at the security guard and called her a “f*cking b*tch” and recorded the whole thing.

Thomas says the security guard was left in tears so he went to speak to Nicki about the incident.

According to the suit, Nicki yelled at him too, saying, “Who do you think you are?” and allegedly threw her shoe at him.

He says she missed.

Then, he claims he was called back to Nicki’s room and she continued to pop off — and that’s when Kenneth came from behind and punched him in the face, breaking his jaw.

Thomas reportedly had to have 8 surgeries to fix his jaw and has 5 plates in his face. He still needs 6 more operations.

He’s suing Kenneth and Nicki — who he alleges provoked the attack — for damages, including his medical bills.