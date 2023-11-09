Nicki Minaj: Kenneth Petty Marriage ‘Got Testy’ Following Birth of Son

Nicki Minaj covers Vogue’s November 2023 issue where she opened up about becoming a mother, embracing her body, and more.

via: Page Six

The “Barbie World” rapper — who welcomed her baby boy in September 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic — said in a new interview that she and her husband navigated their son’s infant stage without any help other than a few visits from a grandparent.

“I’m not going to lie, things got testy between us,” she told Vogue in her December 2023 cover, published Thursday. “Because of our history, I think we knew we’d get past it. But there’s no such thing as confidence in parenthood.”

She added, “I kind of wish that someone had told me — although I’m sure I wouldn’t have been able to understand it — that there’s a level of anxiety, and you think it’s going to go away, but in fact it gets scarier.

“So often you think: I don’t know how to do this!”

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, and Petty met in the ’90s while attending the same high school in New York City.

They lost touch for years before reconnecting in late 2018.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019.

The “Super Bass” rapper, 40, announced on Instagram in July 2020 that she and Petty, 45, were expecting their first child.

“#Preggers,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a bejeweled bikini and lucite high heels.

The pair have not revealed their now-3-year-old son’s name, only publicly referring to him as “Papa Bear.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue article, Minaj talked about parenting choices that she and Petty have made for their son, including not allowing him to eat sweets or drink juice “because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community.”

“I’m not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies,” she shared. “That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.”

Outside of his marriage to Minaj, Petty has made headlines for a string of legal issues.

The registered sex offender was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April 1995 for assaulting a then-16-year-old girl, for which he served more than four years in prison.

Then, this past September, Petty was placed on house arrest after threatening Offset, the husband of Minaj’s foe Cardi B.