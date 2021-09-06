Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Passed on Doja Cat’s Offer to Appear on 'Get Into It (Yuh)' [Video]

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” features a Nicki Minaj shout-out, but it could’ve featured Nicki Minaj herself.

In a Twitter Spaces conversation with her Barbz on Sunday, Nicki opened up about being asked to take part in Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh),” and explained why the song wasn’t in her best interest.

“The truth is, she asked me to get on that song,” Nicki said, per HipHopDX. “It’s not that I’m too busy at all. It’s just, there were middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different. But I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it. So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, but I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

While Nicki may not have been offered any further opportunities to spit on Doja’s latest studio effort Planet Her, Minaj explained if she can’t personally “bring something unique to the record,” she has to pass. She also elaborated and said she doesn’t love her 2010 single “Massive Attack,” which Doja makes a nod to and shouts out at the end, saying, “Thank you Nicki, I love you/Got that big rocket launcher.”“So right now, there are a lot of artists, I’m talking about artists that I really like, that ask for us to do a feature,” Nicki said. “And I just told all of them like, ‘Yo, let’s really get the right thing.’ ’Cause right now, it’s a different everything for me. I don’t wanna just do shit just to do shit. And especially with artists that I love and stuff, I really wanna make a moment with them that’s gonna last.”

Also in the fan conversation, Nicki shared that she doesn’t intend to do a “Way 2 Sexy” remix with Drake, simply responding with “no” when her Barbz asked if she’d be down to hop on the Certified Lover Boy single.

