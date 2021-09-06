Ashley Darby Accuses Candiace Dillard of 'Body Shaming' Her During Tense Fight on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Candiace Dillard Bassett might have some apologizing to do after last night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

via People:

During Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality series, Candiace, 34, had back-to-back feuds: one with husband Chris Bassett and the other with costar Ashley Darby. The first occurred when she and Chris, 43, sat down for a meal and began to discuss Candiace’s upcoming music video shoot.

“I’m literally going right into music video week, and I’m feeling all of the pressure that’s on just me, it’s like bootcamp for Black girls, honey,” she told the cameras. “And there’s so much riding on this — we’ve commissioned so many people, we’ve spent so much money. I have to get it right, and that’s a lot of pressure.”

“We’re looking pretty good for the music video,” said Chris, who has taken on the role of a manager — or “husband-ger” — for Candiace.

“Like, you know everything that’s happening in the schedule?” she asked, after which Chris detailed the schedule and revealed that he would also be teaching some cooking classes in the coming week.

“What’s going to happen if something goes wrong, and you’re not there?” Candiace questioned.

Though Chris explained that there would be other people around, Candiace grew irritated by his absence. “Why are you having to work during this time?” she asked.

“Because that’s when I was booked,” he told Candiace, who replied, “The last thing I need is to be feeling like I can’t be the artist because I don’t know everything is in place.”

“You don’t trust me to have everything else in place for you?” he responded.

“You’re not going to be there,” she said, before Chris again accused her of not trusting him to get things done correctly.

“My mind is like whizzing thinking about all the things that could be falling through the cracks,” she said in her confessional. “And once again, Chris is not available to support me. If something is messed up. It’s my career, it’s my reputation. It all falls on me. It’s me and Jesus.”

As Candiace continued to lament his future absence, Chris brought up some of his own frustrations with her.

“I volunteered to do this s—,” he said. “What do you want me to do? Just drop everything that I’m doing and do nothing but sit here and make sure that you’re okay, then I can ask you for an allowance? I’m sorry, I don’t have a job anymore because I just wait on you hand and foot.”

“I need you to really figure out what your attitude is,” she said.

Things got even more tense when Chris said he would be playing golf that afternoon. “Let’s go play f—– golf when I need you to be present to do the s— that I need to do for this video,” Candiace said.

“Between managing you and all of your s—, between my jobs, I want to spend five minutes doing something that I want to do, so that I can spend the rest of the time doing your s—,” he said as he prepared to get up from the table.

“I will cuss you the f— out. Check your attitude,” Candiace said.

“Find somebody else to do this s— for free,” Chris told her on his way out. “F— that s—.”

Hot off the fight with Chris, Candiace then headed to drinks with her costars in honor of Robyn Dixon’s birthday.

“I want to just celebrate and have fun, but I hate having unresolved foolishness with my husband because it affects the way that I breathe, the way that I emote, and it’s stressing me beyond what I need to be stressed,” she said in her confessional ahead of the celebration.

Shortly after everyone sat down, the group began discussing the ongoing drama surrounding Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo, who was not present.

Earlier this season, Gizelle, 50, and Wendy, 37, had an explosive argument after Wendy found out Gizelle had been discussing some tabloid rumors that claimed her husband Eddie was cheating. It was Ashley, however, who ended up bringing the rumors up to Wendy, prompting the big fight during their vacation in Williamsburg, Virginia.

“I do need to ask Ashley: did you add hot sauce?” Gizelle asked at drinks, inquiring as to exactly how Ashley, 33, brought up the topic.

“I swear to goodness, I said very clearly, ‘I don’t want you to perceive this the wrong way. So I’m just asking, Are you and Eddie reinvigorating your sex life?'” Ashley answered.

“That’s a fair question,” Gizelle replied, though Robyn’s friend Askale Davis thought otherwise. “No, that question is basically assuming that the blogs are true,” she said.

Candiace, meanwhile, was clearly angry at Ashley for stirring the pot in Williamsburg, something she also confronted her about at the time.

“This filthy milkmaid,” she told the cameras. “You drove four hours to ruin my trip. This is why I don’t deal with her.”

“As I’ve said, when I want to be messy. I’ll admit to doing the churning — did not,” Ashley further claimed to the group.

“Oh, absolutely, then who did?” Candiace said.

“You called me a hoe,” Ashley then recalled from their confrontation on the trip.

“I believe I did,” Candiace replied, as tensions between the two began to really flare.

“Really and that’s appropriate?” Ashley asked her. “Yes, yes it was,” Candiace said in response, later adding, “because I felt like saying it.”

“You brought your wide-bodied a– down to Williamsburg to spread lies and bulls— and then you took off with your breast milk,” Candiace continued.

“So I’m wide now?” Ashley interjected. “Y’all want to talk about body shaming right?”

“I’m not body shaming you,” Candiace said. “You walking into a room, you body shame yourself with your big a– face and your big a– forehead.”

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.