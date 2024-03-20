Nicki Minaj Apologizes for Canceling Show on Pink Friday 2 World Tour | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj apologizes to her fans for canceling her tour show hours before it was scheduled to go on in the Smoothie King Center.

via: HipHopDX

The Queens rapper pulled out of her concert in New Orleans on Monday (March 18) at the last minute due to illness, with the show set to take place at the Smoothie King Center.

Nicki took to X on Tuesday (March 19) to offer her “sincerest apologies,” stating she didn’t want to give people anything less than “100 percent” of herself on stage.

“New Orleans, please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together,” she wrote. “You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned.

“Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT.

“Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your well wishes. I love you. I adore you. I appreciate you. I look forward to seeing you very soon. It may have to be in MAY due to the NBA finals, but we won’t complete this tour w/o you.”

She added: “As long as you’ll have me, my team & I will be there. Wishing you guys blessings on blessings on blessings. Love always

Despite canceling the New Orleans show, she assured fans that her concert in Atlanta on Wednesday (March 20) would be going ahead.

“Atlanta, I’ll see you tmrw. Thank you,” she said.

New Orleans, Please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together. You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself &… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 20, 2024

Atlanta, I’ll see you tmrw Thank you — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 20, 2024

Nicki Minaj has reportedly been “very sick” and just about managed to deliver her performance at Rolling Loud California on Friday (March 15).

“Nicki has been very sick with the flu for the last few days,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She started getting sick last week and pulled through for the Rolling Loud festival show on Friday. Unfortunately, after the show, she found out she had the flu and only got worse.”

She also wrote on X on Saturday (March 15): “Barbz pls send me healing energy. woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t. You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much.”

The venue issued a statement announcing Nicki Minaj couldn’t perform due to “doctor’s orders” and that the show would be rescheduled.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” the statement read. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.

“We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour began in Oakland on March 1 and is set to stop off in New York, Washington DC, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and many other locations before May 13.

Then, she’ll head to Europe with shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin and other major cities.

In February, it was revealed the Pink Friday 2 World Tour was already Nicki Minaj’s best-selling tour of her career with over 25 sold-out arena shows from just the presale.