Nickelodeon Alum Drake Bell Found After Being Reported Missing

Drake Bell has been found.

via: Page Six

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday.

“Officers are looking for Jared Bell,” the post read, referencing the “Drake & Josh” alum’s legal first name. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

Authorities also noted that Bell, 36, is traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is “potentially the area of Mainland High School,” which is located in Daytona Beach, Fla.

He was last seen on Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. local time.

The Daytona Beach Police Department could not immediately be reached for further information.

Reps for Bell also did not return requests for comment.

The actor’s most recent social media post was a tweet he shared on April 3, in which he linked an interview he did with Mexican podcaster Roberto Adrián Martínez Osuna.

He also posted a montage video of his young son on Instagram on March 3.

Page Six exclusively reported in January that Bell is going through a separation with his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, who is his child’s mother.

We were also told at the time that the former child star had entered treatment as he was seen huffing balloons in his car while his young son sat in the back seat last December.

Bell and Schmeling started dating in 2013 and wed in an intimate ceremony in 2018.

Aside from his marital and substance abuse issues, Bell also had run-ins with the law.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles from an incident four years prior.

Prosecutors claimed he met a girl who attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017 and sent her “inappropriate social media messages.”

The “Amanda Show” alum was also charged with driving under the influence in 2015.

TMZ is reporting “law enforcement sources tell us cops are in touch with the actor, and we’re told he is safe. It’s still unclear where he was, or why exactly cops feared for his safety. We’ve now learned Drake was with his son on Tuesday they were together at SeaWorld in Orlando.”