Home > NEWS

Nick Jonas Runs Off Stage After Being Targeted by Laser Pointer During Jonas Brothers Concert

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

A Jonas Brothers concert in Prague was briefly halted on Tuesday night after Nick Jonas was targeted by a laser pointer, causing him to run off stage.

A partial video of the incident shared on social media showed Nick glancing up at the crowd from a piano, then quickly getting up, signaling time out with his hands, and bolting off the stage.

Brothers Joe and Kevin reportedly followed and the show stopped as the issue was dealt with. A representative for the O2 Arena in Prague issued a statement to Variety, saying, “We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person.

Advertisement

The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.” A rep for the Jonas Brothers did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Nick’s reaction to the laser pointer comes at a time of heightened focus on concert safety.

Just last month, Green Day were quickly ushered offstage during their show in Detroit after an unauthorized drone was spotted above the venue. And in August, Taylor Swift’s concert in Vienna was canceled after authorities arrested two men accused of planning to execute a terror attack at multiple locations in the city. Recent years have also seen an uptick in strange, sometimes violent audience behavior.

Fans have taken to throwing objects at artists onstage (from phones to cremated ashes) or even crashing the stage and hitting performers. As for the Jonas Brothers, they’re wrapping up a handful of rescheduled European dates on their “Five Albums, One Night” tour.

Advertisement

Their final show is scheduled to take place tonight, Oct. 16, in Krakow, Poland.

via: Rolling Stone

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Former One Direction Star Liam Payne Dies After Fall From Hotel in Argentina

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Diddy’s Lube Stash Was ‘Laced With Date Rape Drug’ – Court Documents ‘Confirm’ Report Oil Hoard Was Disguised GHB

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tia Mowry Explains Why She Didn’t Tell Tamera About Her Reality Show: ‘We Don’t Have to Tell Each Other Everything’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Live Nation Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Massive Ticketmaster Data Breach

By: Walker
NEWS

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Wrap-Up Including the Complete Winners List [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Bronny James Opens Up About Recovering From Last Year’s Major Health Scare

By: Walker
NEWS

Tyra Banks and Her Iconic Smize Make Epic Return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show [Video]

By: Walker
National I Love you day
DISCOVER X BOMESI

#LoveIsInTheAir: National ‘I Love You Day’ Brings Love to the Spooky Season

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Kayla Nicole Chokes Back Tears After Backlash to Her Podcast Remarks: My Mom Was ‘Offended’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Sued by Woman Who Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her After Tupac Murder Comment

By: Walker