Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents!

The two welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Saturday in Southern California.

Both Nick and Priyanka were spotted near San Diego at Del Mar Dog Beach a day before, likely awaiting the little one’s arrival.

Nick posted a message Friday, saying, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

Their daughter is the couple’s first child together. They got married back in 2018 in an elaborate ceremony that spanned over the course of several days.

Congrats to them!