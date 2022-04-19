Nick Cannon Trends Online After Photos From Latest Maternity Shoot Goes Viral [Photos]

Baby No. 8 is close to arriving for Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi, and the happy parents have shared their pregnancy photos. Technically, this is Cannon’s eighth child and Tiesi’s first, but the news of their union has come with support and controversy.

via: Hot97

Nick Cannon found himself trending on Twitter after another one of his maternity shoots went viral. Back in January, Nick announced that he was expecting baby no. 8 with his now girlfriend, Bre Tiesi. The black and white photo shoot shows Bre and her bare belly laying across a sofa while Nick Cannon poses behind her. One fan jokingly points out, “Nick Cannon is tryna single handedly raise the birth rate.”

Nick Cannon previously stated that all his children are loved and are special to him. “Everybody knows I have a lot of children. And I love them all dearly, sincerely, and every single one of my children are just as special as the other it’s never a competition, it’s never….. I mean parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love you have for a child whether it’s a child that’s here whether it’s a child that’s no longer here whether it’s a child that’s grown whether it’s a child that’s about to be here. That passion that it doesn’t matter how many you have or anything, there’s this unconditional love, this Godly like love that comes over the process.”

In her latest photos, Tiesi poses alongside Cannon in black and white photos where she strips down to nothing but a trench coat. “Maternity but make it fashion,” she wrote in the caption. The pair are reportedly having a baby boy and are excited for the new addition to the Cannon clan. Check out a few images below.