Nick Cannon Shocks As He Admits Going to Diddy Parties at 16 Years-Old [Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Nick Cannon shocked listeners on The Breakfast Club when he revealed that he attended one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties at just 16 years old.

The 44-year-old father-of-12 was appeared on the radio show on Friday as he made the admission which hushed the hosts of the morning radio chat show.

Cannon and host Jess Hilarious were the only two people on the show who admitted to attending one of the rap mogul’s famous parties as the star has been moaning about the food in his hellhole jail.

The Wild ‘N Out host said: ‘I have even been to one when I was a kid like 16, 17 standing outside.’

The other two hosts of the morning show DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God reacted audibly to the news by grunting.

Cannon explained: ‘I’ve lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.

‘Like how the One More Chance video look, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late ’90s.’

The three hosts met the television personality’s statement with silence as he shrugged his shoulders and said ‘whatever.’

Nick began his career in the late 1990s as one-third of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad.

We've got @NickCannon in the building guest hosting on #TheBreakfastClub, and it looks like everyone is living their truth in this room. ? Tap in live NOW on the @iheartradio app ? or at ?? https://t.co/QPBDYCVLhY pic.twitter.com/OkCLgpeDhE — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) October 11, 2024

