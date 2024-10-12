Home > NEWS

Nick Cannon Shocks As He Admits Going to Diddy Parties at 16 Years-Old [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Nick Cannon shocked listeners on The Breakfast Club when he revealed that he attended one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties at just 16 years old.

The 44-year-old father-of-12 was appeared on the radio show on Friday as he made the admission which hushed the hosts of the morning radio chat show.

Cannon and host Jess Hilarious were the only two people on the show who admitted to attending one of the rap mogul’s famous parties as the star has been moaning about the food in his hellhole jail.

Advertisement

The Wild ‘N Out host said: ‘I have even been to one when I was a kid like 16, 17 standing outside.’

The other two hosts of the morning show DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God reacted audibly to the news by grunting.

Cannon explained: ‘I’ve lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.

‘Like how the One More Chance video look, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late ’90s.’

Advertisement

The three hosts met the television personality’s statement with silence as he shrugged his shoulders and said ‘whatever.’

Nick began his career in the late 1990s as one-third of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad.

via: Daily Mail

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Tia Mowry Gives Another Update on Relationship with Twin Sister Tamera After Recent Comments

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Kanye West Sued For Alleged Assault At Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Studio

By: Walker
NEWS

Christian Siriano Says it’s ‘Frustrating’ That ‘Housewives’ Don’t Pay for His Clothes: ‘We’re Not An Endless Closet’

By: Walker
NEWS

Summer Walker Finally Announces Her New Album Title, ‘Finally Over It,’ And Teases A New Single Coming Soon

By: Walker
NEWS

Dr. Dre’s Former Psychiatrist Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Kayla Nicole Tells ‘Crazy’ Story About Dressing Up as an Ex’s New GF, Teyana Taylor Responds [Photos + Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Donald Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy Dirty,’ Gets Backup from Kimmel [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Says He Sexually Abused Her as a Child: ‘I Was Too Scared to Tell Anybody’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Exclusive: Gizelle and Karen Put the Ladies in a Tough Spot on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ [Video]

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Kamala Harris Covers Vogue, Recalls Phone Call From Joe Biden Revealing He Was Leaving Presidential Race

By: LBS STAFF