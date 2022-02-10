Nick Cannon Says Kevin Hart’s Condom Vending Machine Prank Led to Questions From Mother of His Kids

Nick Cannon got one heck of a prank in the form of a condom vending machine from Kevin Hart — but now he says he has some explaining to do.

via Complex:

On Monday, Hart sent Cannon a condom vending machine as the latest stunt in the pair’s prank wars. The two comedians spoke about their antics, with Cannon telling Entertainment Tonight, “I still think me wrapping my face on his private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms.”

“And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had some baby mama [say], ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?’” Cannon added. “So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when [Hart] came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed.”

Hart bragged that the vending machine “is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room and takes up all the space.” He continued, “It’s about complicating a person’s day—how do I make your day difficult? That’s a beautiful prank.”Cannon has seven children, though one tragically passed away in December following a battle with a brain tumor. The show host is now expecting his eighth child with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, an announcement that came late last month.

Cannon and Hart are set to star in the BET+ original series The Real Husbands of Hollywood, which previously aired from 2013 to 2016. “I think it’s important for our culture to see us tap back into the platform that embraced our culture. It’s real big, not just for us, but for the platform as well, so hopefully people will follow suit,” Hart said.

The show debuts on Feb. 10.

That vending machine should’ve been the least of their concerns.