Nick Cannon Says He Spends More Than $3 Million a Year to Support His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon is a father of 12 (and counting, presumably) — and he wants you to know he supports all of them financially.

A report by The U.S. Sun suggested the comedian/mogul spends around $3 million annually on child support.

Nick responded to the claims, saying the figure is incorrect.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system.”

Well, Nick better keep supporting those kids while he’s alive and able to work — because at this rate of multiplication those babies won’t have anything left-over to live on when he’s gone.