Nick Cannon Says ‘God Decides’ If He Will Have More Kids in the Future: ‘When I’m 85 I Might’

Nick Cannon, who is the father of 12 children, revealed if he plans to have more kids in the future.

Nick Cannon said a higher power ultimately decides how many kids he’ll end up having.

The comedian recently welcomed his 12th child in December, and while he’s been on a steady breeding streak over the past few years, it seems as though he’s looking to pump the brakes.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” the 42-year-old told “Entertainment Tonight” on Friday.

“And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more].”

Cannon became a father of 12 after Alyssa Scott gave birth to their baby girl, named Halo Marie.

The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021; however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later.

Cannon went on to welcome son Legendary, daughter Onyx, and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole, and Brittany Bell, respectively, in 2022.

Bell, 35, gave birth to son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively.

He also shares twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin whom the pair welcomed on November 11.

Cannon became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11. He and the “Obsessed” singer separated in 2014 before pulling the plug on their union in 2016.

Cannon, this week, opened his phone to a nice surprise — seeing his exes Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian team up for a TikTok video.

The “Masked Singer” host said the unexpected collab, which also featured his daughter Monroe and Kardashian’s daughter North West, was “epic.”

“That song that they were doing [the] TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special,” Cannon told the outlet.

In the playful clip, Monroe and North can be seen dancing after pushing their famous moms out of the picture.

Cannon added that Monroe “has the entertainment bug” and is following in Carey’s footsteps.

“[You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom,” he said. “It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other.”