Nick Cannon Gets Steamy with 'Erica Kane' on His Talk Show [Photo + Video]

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica Kane, “All My Children”) appeared as a guest on the Friday, November 5 episode of “The Nick Cannon Show.”

via: Hot97

Actress Susan Lucci from the hit soap opera, All My Children appeared on the show. Nick Cannon gave her a crazy tongue kiss on camera. Take a look:

Nick Cannon takes LIVING LIFE to another level pic.twitter.com/dZDc3ljGYx — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 5, 2021

Susan was there to discuss the possibility of a reboot of All My Children. Nick wanted to fulfill his “lifelong dream” of having a steamy soap opera scene. They made a joke out of that scene of the show and called in “Whole Lotta Children.”

Social media comments:

all i’m saying is nick cannon best keep his fire hose away from susan lucci… he doesn’t need another child ? pic.twitter.com/mB4HTDEgjs — brooke logan hater (@stxffyforrester) November 5, 2021

1. Susan Lucci still has it – bring her back to soaps!

2. This is only moderately unbelievable considering how many kids Nick Cannon has pic.twitter.com/GcQQhnHMTS — General Hospital Sunday Shift (@GHSundayShift) November 5, 2021

Nick has a total of seven children from various women. Earlier this year, the Wild N’ Out creator said that he’s “taking a break” from having more children. Nick said, “Ok, give me a break bus. I’ma take a break from having kids.” Later on he explained he loves having a big family. He said, “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive.“

Nick’s first set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, are with his former wife, singer Mariah Carey. He has a daughter, Powerful Queen, and a son, Golden “Sagon”, with model Brittany Bell. He also has twin boys, Zen and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with professional DJ, Abby De La Rosa.

Click here, to check your local listings for “The Nick Cannon Show.”