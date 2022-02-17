Nick Cannon Feels ‘Heavy Guilt' for Not Spending More Time with Late Son Zen

Nick Cannon is still grieving the loss of his son, Zen, who passed away in December at just 5 months old.

In a podcast appearance with Dr. Laura Berman, Nick revealed he still feels deep guilt surrounding the death of his son.

via Page Six:

“One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that I didn’t get to spend time — like I really wanted to — with Zen,” the 41-year-old father of seven disclosed.

Scott, 28, shared in January that she and Cannon had known since August that their son Zen’s time would be “limited” due to his brain tumor.

The TV personality revealed on his talk show that he was able to spend his son’s last few days with him and that he “made a valid effort to spend the most quality time” that he could.

In the podcast with Berman, he added that he has other children of a similar age whom he feels “guilty for not being there every day.”

“I walk around with a backpack full of guilt,” Cannon said. “But at least I know that the harder that I work then it makes the guilt easier to deal with.”

The rapper added that the ability to provide for his children financially lessens the guilt he feels for not being them physically.

Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, 5-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and is expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiesi.

We hate to say it, but maybe if he didn’t have so many other baby mothers and children to spend time with he wouldn’t feel so guilty about not spending enough time with Zen.

There’s much more to being a parent than simply fathering children.