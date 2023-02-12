Nick Cannon Covers New Edition’s 1988 Hit & The Internet Quickly Reacted [Photos + Video]

Nick Cannon has gotten a polarizing reaction from fans on social media over his cover of New Edition’s 1988 hit single “Can You Stand The Rain.”

He’s a man of many talents, and Nick Cannon is once again flexing his vocal skills. The media mogul has an entertainment career with a reach unlike any other. He went from being a child star to running successful businesses that not only manages artists but produces shows, films, and more. Not to mention, Cannon has also earned a pretty penny through his music career. He’s collaborated with the likes of R. Kelly, Chris Brown, and Jeremih, so it isn’t surprising that he’s on Instagram belting out R&B classics.

New Edition emerged in the 1980s as a group of singing kids who took the world by storm. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant were the original quintet. However, after Brown’s departure, Johnny Gill was added on. They still tour the world for crowds of adoring fans, and Cannon paid homage by singing their 1988 favorite, “Can You Stand the Rain.”

The father of 12 shared a black-and-white video of himself at the piano. With his NCredible signs behind him, Cannon crooned out the hit, and in a flash, the internet responded. He’s no stranger to taking a few verbal jabs, and his critics were quick to drop a few jokes. Some people focused on Cannon seemingly mimicking the original sound, while others were New Edition purists.

Meanwhile, the hype surrounding Cannon and his growing brood has dissipated in recent weeks. There are several infants in the Cannon Clan these days, and the actor admitted that it is sometimes difficult for him to stay as attentive as he’d hoped. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he previously said.

God please make it stop. pic.twitter.com/c0COeNH8Ne — Marshal Moe (@marshal_moe) February 9, 2023

Nick Cannon singing is sending meeee ? — Britni NOT Brittany (@Britni_Xine) February 12, 2023

That video of nick cannon singing really bothered my spirit ?? bc wtf — Coach Dae (@_CoachDae) February 11, 2023

Why is Nick Cannon on the internet singing New Edition songs. — City Studs Up. (@UnteeLuke) February 10, 2023

Nick Cannon singing is the laugh I needed today ??? — Keramell (@Kerakardashx) February 9, 2023

The Internet is a cold place ? Saw a clip of Nick Cannon singing on IG and one comment said “Nick please one of them babies crying” HOLLERING! — HotSexyGodWarrior (@6FootTallMama) February 9, 2023