Nick Cannon Buys House for Pregnant Abby De La Rosa, Twin Sons: ‘Least I Can Do’ [Video]

Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins.

via: Page Six

“Here’s to beautiful new beginnings,” the DJ, 31, captioned an Instagram video Thursday of her toddlers walking through their new home.

“I’m so grateful,” she continued. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion.”

De La Rosa, who is expecting baby No. 3, concluded her post by thanking her mom for being “the best Grandma & Realtor” in the business.

Cannon, 41, left a lengthy comment on the social media upload, telling De La Rosa that she was “more than welcome.”

The “Masked Singer” host added, “It’s the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings.”

The duo welcomed their twins in June 2021. In June of the following year, De La Rosa told her Instagram followers that she has another little one on the way.

Although she did not name Cannon as the father of her upcoming arrival in the announcement, the “Wild ‘N Out” host hinted at his paternity during a “Lip Service” podcast appearance later that same month.

“Let’s just put it this way,” he said in the interview. “The stork is on the way.”

Cannon is also expecting a baby boy with Brittany Bell, his third child with the former pageant queen. (Bell, 34, gave birth to son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively.)

The “All That” alum debuted Bell’s baby bump in August, one month after revealing Bre Tiesi had given birth to their first baby together, a son named Legendary.

Cannon is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in June 2021, but the 5-month-old died of brain cancer.

While the former Nickelodeon star has been slammed over the years for his large family, Cannon defended his big brood on a Power 106 radio show in July 2021.

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident,” the “Drumline” star explained at the time, noting that there were “a lot of people that [he] could’ve gotten pregnant” but didn’t.

“You only live once,” Cannon said of his decision.