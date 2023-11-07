Nick Cannon on Bre Tiesi's Michael B. Jordan Hookup: 'Everybody Got a Past'

Nick Cannon’s baby mama, Bre Tiesi, says she once got in the sack with the great Michael B. Jordan.

via: Complex

TMZ caught up with Cannon at LAX on Monday to ask him how he felt about Tiesi recently claiming that she’s slept with Michael B. Jordan. Cannon responded, saying it happened “way before me.” He added, “Everybody got a past, right?”

Tiesi revealed her hook-up with Jordan in the Season 7 premiere of Selling Sunset, during a conversation with her castmates. When Amanza Smith brought up the actor’s name, Tiesi said, “I could do that—and I’ve done that.”

Tiesi said she’s “slept with all of my favorites,” then said she was “kidding.”

During the same conversation with the Selling Sunset cast, Tiesi was asked if she was looking to seriously date anyone.

“I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is. And like, if I date, I date.” When someone asked if the TV host and actor would have an issue with her dating, she said, “I don’t know. Maybe.”

Tiesi continued, “I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even [with] his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed their son Legendary Love in July 2022. Cannon has a total of 12 children with six women, including Mariah Carey. Alyssa Scott most recently gave birth to his daughter, Halo Marie, who is now 10 months old.