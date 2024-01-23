Nia Long’s Ex-Fiancé, Ime Udoka, to Pay Nearly $33K Per Month in Child Support After Affair

Nia Long just got what she wanted in her custody battle with Ime Udoka.

via: Page Six

The former Boston Celtics head coach agreed to pay the “Best Man” star $32,500 per month for their 12-year-old son, Kez, court documents show.

Long was also granted sole physical custody of Kez, with Udoka receiving reasonable visitation rights as his and Long’s schedules permit.

The documents, obtained by Page Six, state Udoka has a “5 percent timeshare” with Kez, while Long will have the other 95 percent.

Both Long, 53, and Udoka, 46, will have to work with Kez’s therapist to “encourage” visits, but the therapist will decide “what’s best” for Kez.

The former couple will share legal custody of Kez, so both are in charge of major decisions regarding their son’s health, education and welfare.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress and athlete broke up in December 2022, fewer than three months after news of his affair broke.

She said Udoka’s affair was the most “devastating” for Kez.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” the “Boyz n the Hood” star recalled to the Hollywood Reporter.

“No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” she continued. “It’s very disappointing.”

Although the Celtics organization never released the name of Udoka’s mistress, Long later identified her in a social media post that featured a clip about how the world treats white women’s tears versus black women’s tears.

“Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ??? #kathleenlynch,” Long captioned the clip.

Long began dating Udoka, who now coaches the Houston Rockets, in 2009 and the couple got engaged in 2015.

They welcomed Kez on Nov. 7, 2011. Long also has a 23-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship.