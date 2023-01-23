Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai [Photos + Video]

Nia Long has been living her best life all month since revealing her split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka in December.

via: HotNewHipHop

In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.

Since then, a number of suitors have tried shooting their shot. Back in October, Cam’ron made it known that he was throwing his hat in the ring with a flirtatious DM. It subsequently appeared on his own feed after failing to attract a response.

“Hey stink,” the Dipset rapper wrote at the time. “I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong Black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better [than] that.”

While nothing seems to have transpired from the New Yorker’s attempt at finding love, Long has since been spotted with several different men. Firstly, she and Omarion made headlines at the premiere of her latest film. The B2K alum shared a video of him and the black-haired beauty on the red carpet. In it, she grabs his hand, leaving him obviously blushing and smiling.

Despite the internet’s immediate speculation, she was quick to clarify that she’s “single AF” for the time being.

Long’s next big stop came after a flight to Dubai to watch Beyoncé’s extravagant return to the stage. The event was undeniably star-studded, with Chloe and Halle Bailey, DDG, and Kendall Jenner all making the trip to see the show.

Another famous face in attendance was 106 & Park‘s Terrence J, who was seen having a laugh with the often-rapped-about starlet over the weekend. In a circulating video, she giggles away while the actor helps her out of a luxury car.

Of course, the clips have caused some to tweet about Long’s ex, joking that he has to watch her virally get her lick back without being able to do anything about it.

Terrance J with that "I'm trying to get some pus*y" laugh is sending me ??? I know that move… pic.twitter.com/5JLbI6B6Ev — Avery T ?? (@Avery__T) January 21, 2023

Ime udoka….come on coach — A-Manifest (@Thebigshort08) January 21, 2023

Ime after scrolling down the tl pic.twitter.com/zdTtYuGwT8 — Dick Tracy ? (@Da_Z_IzSilent) January 22, 2023

Aside from her recent romance rumours, Nia Long has also been in the headlines lately for her work in Netflix’s You People. She stars in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Lauren London. Within the plot, the latter two try to navigate a relationship despite their family’s distinct cultural differences.