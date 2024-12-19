Nia Long Stars in New SKIMS Campaign

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Nia Long is SKIMS’ latest campaign star.

Fresh off her appearance at the SKIMS flagship store opening in New York City on December 12, the actress delivers a commanding presence in the brand’s newest collection. Known for her iconic roles and enduring beauty, Long proves once again why she’s a timeless figure in Hollywood.

Advertisement

In a behind-the-scenes image shared exclusively with Cosmopolitan, Long radiates confidence and elegance in standout pieces from the collection. The campaign, described as SKIMS’ “most alluring yet,” spotlights key lines such as SKIMS Body, Seamless Sculpt, and Hosiery.

Designed for a flattering fit and versatility, these collections cater to all body types and occasions. The campaign’s visuals, shot by renowned artist and longtime SKIMS collaborator Vanessa Beecroft, perfectly capture the inclusive spirit of the brand.

Reflecting on the experience, Long shared her enthusiasm.

“The images by Vanessa Beecroft represent the freedom I’ve embraced to love every part of myself. Women have the power to reinvent themselves at any age. Being part of the SKIMS family, where women of all ages and sizes are celebrated, is an honor. Posing nearly naked in my 50s feels liberating—I’ve never felt more confident.”

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS’ co-founder, also expressed her admiration for Long. “I’ve been in awe of Nia since the ’90s. To have her star in this campaign is truly iconic. She embodies beauty and confidence, and that shines through effortlessly in every shot. She looks absolutely stunning in every piece.”

The campaign is a celebration of confidence, reinvention, and inclusivity, with Long at the forefront as a symbol of empowerment. The striking visuals and empowering message are sure to resonate with fans of both the actress and the brand, making this collaboration an unforgettable moment for SKIMS.

via: Hot97