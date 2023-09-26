NFL Star Chandler Jones Says He Was Forced Into Mental Hospital, ‘Injected’ with Unknown Substance By LVFD

Las Vegas Raiders superstar Chandler Jones claims he was forced into a mental health hospital last week.

via: New York Post

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones shared in three handwritten notes posted on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “First day out but I’m still aligned.”

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ?Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” the four-time pro-bowler, who hasn’t played in a game this season, claimed.

Jones said “a group of 5 to 7” showed up at his front door with an ambulance and he was injected with the mystery shot and taken to Southern Hills hospital with “no cell phone or no communication.”

He then says he was transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital where staff allegedly “tried to force” him to take further “meds and injections.”

The former New England Patriot alleged that the Las Vegas Police Department told fire officials to detain him after they put in a “court hold” on the Super Bowl-winning defensive end over a “concerning” post he had made online.

“I hadn’t done anything wrong,” Jones wrote.

Jones claimed he had to sleep on the floor at one of the facilities on his first night and “was not offered a bed.”

“This place is NOT a place for high-profile athletes,” he wrote about the hospital.

Jones reported that his brothers — one of whom is two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones — had to bring him “decent meals to eat and clothes” and that his father came to read him “bible verses.”

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” Jones said, adding that he was “very sane.”

Despite all he allegedly endured over the past week, Jones revealed it didn’t stop him from grinding out workouts to stay in shape.

The NFL star shared he was working out in his room “every day” and “even down the hallway at 3 a.m.,” citing the hospital staff for his proof.

“All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m to (sic) strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!”

Jone also shared an alleged “patient rights” document from Seven Hills and highlighted sections he believed were not followed or against facility rules.

Three notable sections from the alleged hospital document read, “You have the right to refuse treatment and medication,” “You have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment,” and “You have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment.”

Monday was reportedly the player’s first day out of the hospital.

Jones made some serious allegations against the Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler in his heated X rant over being involuntarily committed.

“I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails,” the All-Pro defense end wrote.

Jones was placed on the non-football illness list last week, ruling him out of playing indefinitely.

“I was just trying to figure out why I’m not allowed in the building still and why do I have to continue to watch my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer,” Jones wrote in his handwritten allegations.

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels said Jones’ situation was “a personal situation and a private matter” when he was ruled out.

The Raiders defensive end has been inactive for the first two weeks of the season and has been away from the Raiders since their final training camp practice on Aug. 31.

Before he was allegedly put into a mental hospital against his will, Jones sent out a bizarre X post last week about Raiders’ owner Mark Davis, according to Bleacher Report.

“I wish Mark Davis told the ppl why I really can’t play,” Jones allegedly wrote in the now-deleted post.

On Sept. 5, the defensive end allegedly let loose in a string of allegations on Instagram, saying he was no longer allowed into the franchise headquarters, that he no longer wanted to be a part of the team, and that he had issues with McDaniels and Ziegler, according to The Athletic.

Jones also alleged that the organization had sent a crisis response team and police officers to his home on his early September Instagram rant, the outlet reported.

He began his career with the New England Patriots in 2012 and won Super Bowl XLIX with the franchise against the Seahawks in 2015 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2016.

Jones signed a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders last year.

The disruptive defensive end has racked up a staggering 112 sacks since entering the league.