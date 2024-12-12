NFL Extends Christmas Game Halftime For Beyoncé Performance

BY: Walker Published 21 mins ago

Beyoncé is set to perform during halftime of the match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, December 25, which will air live on Netflix starting at 4:40 p.m. ET.

In a new teaser for Beyoncé’s performance, which you can see in the video posted above, the singer is wearing an all-white outfit and sporting a cowboy hat. Beyoncé finishes decorating a Christmas cactus that is then lit up.

TMZ Sports has learned the NFL is extending its intermission to give the superstar singer a longer show.

A typical NFL game halftime is around 12-15 minutes … but league sources tell us that’ll be beefed up when ‘Yoncé takes the stage after the second quarter of the Houston Texans’ home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.

Along with Queen Bey, Netflix shared the on-air talent that would be part of their Christmas Gameday broadcast, kicking off at 11 a.m. ET from the NFL Network’s studios in L.A. and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kay Adams (Up & Adams) and analysts Drew Brees (former Super Bowl-winning quarterback), Robert Griffin III (former NFL quarterback), Mina Kimes (NFL analyst, ESPN) and Manti Te’o (former NFL linebacker and NFL Network analyst) would be live from LA while anchor Laura Rutledge (host, ESPN) with analysts Devin McCourty (NFL analyst, NBC) and Jason McCourty (NFL analyst, CBS Sports and ESPN) would broadcast from Pittsburgh.

As we reported earlier Mariah Carey will perform “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (duh) before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game at 1 p.m. ET.

It's not Christmas without Mariah Carey! Join her for NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix. #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/KTb52JXefV — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2024