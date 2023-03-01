New York City Police Looking for Travis Scott Following Alleged Nightclub Rampage

Travis Scott is the suspect in a police investigation into an alleged assault at a NYC nightclub.

via: NBC News

New York police are searching for rapper Travis Scott after he allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers from the New York City Police Department’s Midtown Precinct South responded to Club Nebula on West 41st Street at about 3:25 a.m. after a sound engineer said “he was involved in a verbal dispute with” Scott, according to a department statement.

The rapper was accused of escalating the dispute “into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face,” according to the NYPD.

Scott was also accused of causing about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing west on 41st Street in a car, police said.

Investigators said they’re reviewing club surveillance video.

Earlier in the evening, Scott was at rapper Don Toliver’s show at Irving Plaza, about 25 blocks south of Club Nebula.

A representative for Scott said they were not aware of all of the details and did not want to make an immediate comment.

The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is the longtime boyfriend of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. They have two children together.

