New Sex Trafficking Indictment of Sean “Diddy” Combs Lists Two More Victims

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” over a longer period of time than first alleged, federal prosecutors in New York said in a superseding indictment filed Thursday.

Combs was indicted in the Southern District of New York in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The new indictment does not add charges to his case but adds two more victims to the charge of transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the new filing, Combs “used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims, including but not limited to three female victims” to engage in commercial sex acts.

Among the new items in the superseding indictment include an allegation that Combs “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony,” it said.

Prosecutors also expanded the timeline and details regarding the alleged methods in which Combs committed the crimes he’s charged with. While the first indictment said the period of alleged racketeering conspiracy dates back to 2008, the new filing said it dates back four years earlier.

The indictment expanded the kidnapping charges to include violations of both California and New York law.

It also adds two more substances — psilocyn and methamphetamine — in Combs’ alleged racketeering activity involving narcotics.

A spokesperson for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on the new filing.

Marc Agnifilo, one of Combs’ attorneys, said in a statement: “The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

Combs has denied all the allegations against him to date, which include the federal criminal case and more than 30 civil lawsuits filed against him.

He’s been in federal custody since September at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Combs’ trial is scheduled to begin in May.

via: NBC News

