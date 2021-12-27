Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ Sued for Allegedly Using ‘Ace Ventura’ Clips Without Permission

Netflix and the producers behind Tiger King are now facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from Morgan Creek Productions over show’s use of clips from Ace Ventura 2.

The suit claims that two clips from the movie were used in the series “without permission or license.”

“Leaving no room for doubt as to the source, a dubbed-over voice identifies one such movie as Ace Ventura, at the precise time when the Infringing Clips appear on screen,” the lawsuit reads. “Plantiff is informed and believes, and thereupon alleges, that Ace Ventura is the only film used in Tiger King where more than one clip appears.”

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective came out back in 1994 and starred Jim Carrey as the titular character. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, the franchise’s second film, was released to theaters in 1995 and featured a cast that included Ian McNeice, Sophie Okonedo, Simon Callow, Tommy Davidson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and others.

According to the lawsuit, the clips in question featured Carrey “triumphantly riding an elephant” while the other showed a “monkey wrapped around” the actor’s “neck and shoulder.”

Morgan Creek is asking for damages to be awarded.

Speaking of Ace Ventura, earlier this year it was reported that Amazon Studios was in the process of developing another installment of the movie. Pat Casey and Josh Miller will reportedly serve as writers on the film.

“We’re pretty excited about our franchise developments with Exorcist and the Ace Ventura franchise – its noticeable from the 3 million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamouring for a 3rd installment,” a March 2021 blog post from Park Circus read. “During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories. Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion-picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers.”

