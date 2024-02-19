NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Bryant Sued for $30k in Alleged Unpaid Child Support, Ex Wants Him Thrown in Jail | lovebscott.com

NeNe Leakes’ son, Bryson Bryant, is being accused of owing nearly $30,000 in unpaid child support — and his child’s mother wants him thrown in jail.

Symone Davis — whose real name is Erin S. Davis — filed a lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com against Bryson, in which she accused him of failing to pay his court-ordered monthly child support of $708 after being legally declared their son Blaze’s biological dad nearly four years ago.

A judge declared Bryson was Blaze’s biological father in July 2020 and ordered him to pay $708 in monthly child support, court records show.

However, Symone claims that Bryson hasn’t paid her a dime in child support, which was supposed to begin on August 1, 2020, and now the amount has inflated to a whopping $29,736.

“In the prior Order the Respondent was ordered to pay Petitioner $708.00 per month beginning August 1, 2020 in child support, and, as of this time owes to Petitioner the following amount of $29,736.00,” the lawsuit filed in Gwinett County, GA, on February 2 reads.

Symone says Bryson’s “able to perform what the Court ordered as to his child support obligations” and his “refusal to do so is willful.” That’s why she’s not only demanding her money, but she’s also asking the judge to lock him up in jail.

“The Respondent should be held in contempt and incarcerated for failure to comply with the Court’s Order,” the docs state.

Symone threatened to sue Bryson for the alleged unpaid child support when she spoke to RadarOnline.com exclusively in December 2023. That was just months after NeNe’s son was arrested for fentanyl possession.

“I sent him pictures of Blaze. He opens the message but doesn’t respond,” Symone told us, claiming the same goes for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Despite he might not be willing to fork over child support, Bryson managed to weasel his way out of jail by posting a $6,100 bond that was broken down as $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance in October 2023.

As this outlet reported, NeNe’s oldest son was taken into custody for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling in July of last year. He was later hit with an additional charge for “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer” after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest.

