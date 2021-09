NeNe Leakes took to Instagram on Thursday, the day after husband Gregg Leakes’ death, with a heartbreaking clip.

Captioning the video with a series of heart and broken heart emojis, the reality star posted some never-before-seen footage of her and her late husband dancing together at The Linnethia Lounge.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

On Wednesday, the Leakes family announced via press release that Gregg passed following a battle with colon cancer. He was 66.