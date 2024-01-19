NeNe Leakes Says Kim Zolciak is ‘Having a Hard Time’ with Kroy Biermann Divorce [Video]

Despite their differences over the years, NeNe Leakes is letting her former ‘RHOA’ costar Kim Zolciak know she’s got a friend in her.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 56, revealed that her former peach-clutching co-star is struggling to navigate through the split amid financial woes.

“I saw her in a restaurant a couple of days ago,” Leakes told TMZ. “She said she was having a hard time.”

Despite that, Leakes said that Zolciak “looked great.”

“Other than that we just kept it positive,” she shared of their meet-up. “Nobody ever wants to see a family breakup. There are kids involved.”

“I hope they can figure it out whether it’s together or apart. Because your happiness and peace are the most important,” Leakes added.

It comes as Zolciak was forced to slash the price of the Georgia mansion she shared with BIermann by a whopping $1 million in a desperate effort to get a buyer to make an offer.

The 15,000-square-foot property that boasts seven bedrooms,11 bathrooms, a spa, heated pool and six-car garage is now being sold for $4.5 million, per online records.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” alums have been trying to sell the plush pad for quite some time, and have already reduced the price tag last year.

The home was listed for $6 million in October 2023 and then reduced by $500,000 last December after two months of no progress.

The latest price cut follows hot on the heels of even more money woes surrounding the exes, as the bank is threatening to foreclose the property because Zolciak, 45, and Biermann, 38, have “defaulted on their mortgage.”