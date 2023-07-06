NeNe Leakes Reveals If She's Open To Returning To 'RHOA'

It’s been some time since we’ve seen NeNe Leakes on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

via: AceShowbiz

NeNe Leakes’ return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is something that fans have always been waiting for. In a new interview, the TV personality was asked if she’s open to returning to the Bravo reality TV series after her exit in September 2020.

In a video obtained by TMZ, NeNe was asked if the popular series needs her and fellow OG Kim Zolciak back on the show. In response to that, NeNe said, “I would say check the ratings.” When asked to elaborate, she simply said, “That should give you an answer.”

During the interview, the 55-year-old star suggested that she’s ready to return to the show if that’s what fans want. “The fans are the ones that love me. They’re the ones that love to see me in that position, and I would do anything for them,” she told the paparazzo.

After The Shade Room reported the news on its page, NeNe’s former co-star Porsha Williams showed love for her. “She IS the show!” she said, adding a heart emoji. Porsha, who also exited “RHOA”, additionally left a GIF of NeNe saying, “I said what I said.”

Fans agreed with Porsha with one saying, “She started it, let her finish it it’s definitely a different show without her & Porsha.” Another fan added, “Let’s be honest, RHOA is the show that NENE built and paved the way for more franchises. … She may have sued them and all, but if they know what’s good for them, they’ll swallow their pride, make things right, and bring her back. RHOA gon be off the air in a few years…”

Some other users, however, trolled NeNe. “I know code for ‘money running low’ when I hear it,” a user wrote. One other asked, “Why go back to a racist work environment ?… allegedly.”

In April 2022, NeNe sued Bravo and Andy Cohen for allegedly “encouraging” racism on the show. The star, who is black, claimed that she faced years of “racially offensive and stereotypical” remarks from her white former co-star Kim Zolciak, but the team ignored her complaints. NeNe, however, dismissed the case and “all claims asserted by [her] without prejudice” in August of the same year.