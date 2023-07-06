Kid Cudi-Starring Sci-Fi Film 'Crater' Pulled From Disney+ After Less Than 2 Months

Disney+ has removed a new sci-fi film less than two months after its premiere.

via: Complex

In April, Cudi tweeted his enthusiasm for the project, writing, “Im so happy and excited about this one yall. Gettin the chance to work with such awesome people, priceless man.”

Im so happy and excited about this one yall. Gettin the chance to work with such awesome people, priceless man. Also!! its me and @MckennaGraceful second movie together exactly 10 years later ? #Cratermovie streaming May 12th Take it to the moon!!! https://t.co/BQSP6PsWP5 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 12, 2023

According to a report from Variety, the film starring Mckenna Grace, Isiah Russell-Bailey, Cudi, and more was axed due to Disney cutting back on costs. A company representative confirmed to the magazine in May that numerous Disney+ and Hulu titles were being taken off the platforms.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said that by June, the company will have shaved off $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion by removing various movies and series from its platforms. By doing that, Disney can remove those costs from its balance sheet and minimize its tax bill.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our [direct-to-consumer] services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation,” McCarthy told investors in May. “As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger added that the company is “confident that we’re on the right path for streaming’s long-term profitability” and that it would be “rationalizing the volume of the content we make and what we’re spending.” He also announced that Disney+ will raise its subscription price by the end of 2023, launching a “one-app experience” that’ll combine it with Hulu in the U.S.

Other titles that were removed or are next in line include The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, and more.

Crater’s deletion was a surprise as the film garnered positive reviews for its storyline and cast after it premiered on May 12. It tells the story of Caleb Channing, a boy raised in a lunar mining colony about to be moved to a distant planet after his father dies. It was made on a $50 million budget and scored a 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But fans wondered why Disney didn’t promote the movie as much as they’ve done in the past with other titles, and they may have gotten an answer.