Ne-Yo Releases Statement After Boxer Paul Bamba He Managed Dies

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

On December 21, 2024, boxer Paul Bamba stepped into the ring to fight Rogelio Medina for the WBA Gold cruiserweight. During his time in the spotlight, Bamba offered an impressive record that came with 19 wins and 18 knockouts. And while Medina put up a good fight, Bamba watched his career expand as he won the championship. Sadly, just a few days after his victory, the boxer passed away at 35 years old.

According to a joint statement released by Ne-Yo and Bamba’s family on Instagram, Bamba has died at only 35 years old. However, the cause of death has yet to be revealed. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement read.

The statement continues: “He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.” Bamba, who held a 19-3 throughout his short career, recently became the WBA Gold Cruiserweight world champion after defeating Rogelio Medina Luna.

