NBA YoungBoy Shoots His Shot With Kehlani [Photos]

NBA YoungBoy apparently has the hots for Kehlani.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a series of sexy photos of herself in the back of a car, wearing a little black dress with one hand covering her breast.

In the caption, she wrote, “houston” alongside the tongue emoji.

The post had nearly 1 million likes, including YoungBoy, who showed his affection for Kehlani in the comments, writing “Cariño,” which translates to sweetie or darling in English.

YoungBoy commented under Kehlani picture pic.twitter.com/lQ6zrgwdNz — NBA Youngboy Charts (@YoungBoyCharts) August 31, 2022

It’s unclear if YoungBoy was trying to shoot his shot or if his comment was innocent. The two have crossed paths before. Kehlani is featured on “My Go To” off his latest album The Last Slimeto.

Jay Electronica was seemingly also a fan of Kehlani’s thirst trap. “Somebody come get herrrr she fu**in up my dinnerrrr,” he wrote.

Kehlani, who came out as a lesbian on social media in April 2021, has been in a relationship with 070 Shake. The couple recently gave fans a peek into their romance in the video for “Melt.”